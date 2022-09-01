Hungary Trade Balance Logs Deficit In June

(RTTNews) - Hungary's trade balance swung to a deficit in June from a surplus a year ago, as imports rose more than exports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The trade balance logged a deficit of EUR 408 million in June versus a surplus of EUR 546 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 471 million.

In May, the trade deficit was EUR 109 million.

On a yearly basis, exports increased 14.6 percent in June, after a 30.0 percent rise in May. According to the initial estimate, exports rose 13.0 percent.

Imports rose 25.0 percent annually in June versus 24.0 percent increase in the initial estimate. In May, imports grew 31.9 percent.