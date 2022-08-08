08.08.2022 12:52:10

Hungary Trade Balance Swings To Deficit

(RTTNews) - Hungary's trade balance swung to a deficit in June from a surplus in the previous year, as imports rose more than exports, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The trade balance logged a deficit of EUR 471 million in June versus a surplus of EUR 565 million in the corresponding month last year.

In May, there was a shortfall of EUR 95 million.

Exports climbed 13.0 percent year-over-year in June, while imports grew at a much faster pace of 24.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports increased by 3.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

