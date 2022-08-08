|
08.08.2022 12:52:10
Hungary Trade Balance Swings To Deficit
(RTTNews) - Hungary's trade balance swung to a deficit in June from a surplus in the previous year, as imports rose more than exports, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.
The trade balance logged a deficit of EUR 471 million in June versus a surplus of EUR 565 million in the corresponding month last year.
In May, there was a shortfall of EUR 95 million.
Exports climbed 13.0 percent year-over-year in June, while imports grew at a much faster pace of 24.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, both exports and imports increased by 3.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtiger Optimismus vor Inflationsdaten: ATX mit Verlusten - DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag in Rot. Die Börsen Asiens konnten sich auch am Dienstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.