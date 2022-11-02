Hungary Trade Deficit Widens More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Hungary's trade deficit rose more than initially estimated in August, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit was EUR 1.58 billion in August versus EUR 1.30 billion in the initial estimate. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was EUR 717 million.

In July, the trade deficit was EUR 1.298 billion.

On a yearly basis, exports increased 36.8 percent in August, following a 12.8 percent rise in July. According to the initial estimate, exports had increased 37.0 percent.

Imports rose by revised 43.4 percent annually in August, following a 24.1 percent increase in the prior month. The growth rate was revised up from 41.0 percent.