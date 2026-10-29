29.10.2026 10:30:35

Hungary Trade Surplus Grows In September; Producer Price Inflation Accelerates

(RTTNews) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased in September compared with the same month last year, while producer price inflation acceleraed further, separate reports from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 907 million in September from EUR 641 million in the corresponding month last year. In August, the surplus was EUR 46 million.

The volume of exports grew a calendar-adjusted 4.6 percent year-over-year in September, and imports were 5.4 percent higher.

The export volume of machinery and transport equipment increased 9.9 percent, and those of machinery and transport equipment advanced by 5.7 percent.

Separate official data showed that producer price inflation accelerated to a 16-month high of 6.9 percent from 4.8 percent in the prior month.

Domestic supply prices were 7.2 percent, and non-domestic prices grew 6.7 percent from last year. Energy prices alone surged 9.7 percent, and the price index for the manufacturing sector rose 5.7 percent.

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