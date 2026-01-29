29.01.2026 14:26:26

Hungary Trade Surplus Shrinks In December, Producer Prices Fall

(RTTNews) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in December from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Another official data showed that producer prices fell for the second straight month in December.

The trade surplus dropped to EUR 333.4 million in December from EUR 361.6 million in the corresponding month last year. In November, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 35.1 million.

The value of exports climbed 6.0 percent annually in December, and imports advanced by 6.5 percent.

The export volume of machinery and transport equipment increased by 5.1 percent, and its import volume grew by 10 percent.

In 2025, the balance of the external trade in goods decreased by EUR 439 million, and the surplus totaled EUR 8.2 billion.

Separate official data showed that producer prices fell 3.4 percent annually in December, faster than the 2.7 percent decrease in November. During the year 2025, industrial producer prices were 0.4 percent lower compared to 2024.

