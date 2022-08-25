|
25.08.2022 15:05:33
Hungary Unemployment Rate Rises In July
(RTTNews) - Hungary's unemployment rate rose slightly in the May to July period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.
The unemployment rate increased to 3.3 percent in May-July from 3.2 percent in April-June.
The number of unemployed persons increased to 159,900 in the May to July period from 156,900 in the previous three months.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 9.9 percent in the three months ended July.
The employment rate also rose marginally from 64.0 percent to 64.1 percent.
Data also showed that the unemployment rate for the month of July was 3.5 percent versus 3.3 percent in June.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street schließt höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notierten am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.