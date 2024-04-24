Hungary Wage Growth Eases In February

(RTTNews) - Hungary's average gross earnings continued to increase sharply in February, though at the slower pace in four months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Average gross earnings rose 14.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 14.6 percent increase in the preceding month.

The average gross earnings totaled HUF 605,412 compared to HUF 605,115 in January.

Net average earnings grew 13.8 percent annually in February, and real earnings were 9.9 percent higher than a year ago.

Median gross earnings and net earnings grew by 16.2 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively, from last year.