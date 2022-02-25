|
25.02.2022 13:21:45
Iceland Inflation Accelerates In February
(RTTNews) - Iceland's consumer price inflation accelerated in February, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.
The consumer price index grew 6.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 5.7 percent rise in January.
Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.2 percent in February.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.16 percent in February, following a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.
Prices of furnishing and household equipment gained 7.5 percent and those of owner occupied housing grew 1.2 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and fuel prices rose by 0.8 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.
