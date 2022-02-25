25.02.2022 13:21:45

Iceland Inflation Accelerates In February

(RTTNews) - Iceland's consumer price inflation accelerated in February, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index grew 6.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 5.7 percent rise in January.

Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.2 percent in February.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.16 percent in February, following a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.

Prices of furnishing and household equipment gained 7.5 percent and those of owner occupied housing grew 1.2 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and fuel prices rose by 0.8 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen