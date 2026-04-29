Iceland Inflation Eases To 5.2% In April

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Iceland moderated for the first time in five months in April, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in April, slightly slower than the 5.4 percent rise in March. The CPI excluding housing costs was 4.8 percent higher than a year ago.

Inflation based on housing and utilities moderated to 6.7 percent from 6.9 percent. The annual price growth for food and non-alcoholic beverages also softened to 4.9 percent from 5.8 percent, while that for transportation accelerated to 7.6 percent from 6.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent in April, following a 0.6 percent gain in the prior month.