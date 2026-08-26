Iceland Producer Price Inflation Eases In July

(RTTNews) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation moderated slightly in July from a 4-year high in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.

The industrial producer price index rose 18.6 percent yearly in July, slower than the 19.4 percent surge in June.

The annual price growth in the metal industry eased to 38.9 percent from 45.3 percent, and that for food products softened to 3.6 percent from 3.9 percent. Meanwhile, prices for metal products grew at a slightly faster pace of 22.5 percent versus a 21.9 percent rise in June.

The price index for exported products surged 26.9 percent, and those for domestic industries climbed by 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent, reversing a 1.6 percent gain in the previous month. Moreover, this was the first fall in thirteen months.

Separate official data showed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Iceland rose to a 4-month high of 6.3 percent in July from 5.1 percent in the previous month. There were 14,500 unemployed people compared to 11,500 in June.