Britische Pfund - Isländische Krone

167,1652
 ISK
-0,0128
-0,01 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
24.06.2026 12:54:54

Iceland Producer Price Inflation Highest Since July 2022

(RTTNews) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation accelerated further in May to the highest level in nearly four years, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.

The industrial producer price index surged 16.8 percent yearly in May, faster than the 12.0 percent increase in the previous month. Moreover, this was the steepest growth since July 2022, when prices rose 19.1 percent.

The annual price growth in the metal industry accelerated to 38.1 percent from 16.9 percent, while that for marine products moderated to 19.6 percent from 19.9 percent.

The price index for exported products grew 23.2 percent, and those for domestic industries climbed by 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 2.0 percent after rising 2.3 percent in April.

Separate official data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Iceland remained stable at 5.6 percent in May. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.2 percent. There were 13,100 unemployed people compared to 7,500 a year ago.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
21.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.06.26 KW 25: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.06.26 KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leicht -- DAX fester -- Wall Street stärker erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich nach oben. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnet ebenso leichte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen dürften den Handelstag im Plus beginnen. An den Märkten in Asien wurden am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Tendenzen verzeichnet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen