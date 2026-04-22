Iceland Producer Price Inflation Rises To 13-month High

(RTTNews) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation increased in March to the highest level in just over a year, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.

The industrial producer price index rose 8.6 percent yearly in March, faster than the 5.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Moreover, this was the quickest increase since February 2025, when prices climbed 9.5 percent.

The annual price growth for marine products accelerated to 21.1 percent from 17.5 percent, and that for the metal industry quickened to 6.1 percent from 5.2 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food production rose at a stable rate of 7.4 percent.

The price index for exported products grew 10.4 percent, and those for domestic industries climbed by 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.9 percent after rising 1.7 percent in February.