Britische Pfund - Isländische Krone

168,2064
 ISK
0,5293
0,32 %
23.01.2026 13:45:09

Iceland Producer Price Inflation Rises To 9-month High

(RTTNews) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation accelerated further in December to the highest level in nine months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.

The industrial producer price index climbed 5.9 percent yearly in December, faster than the 3.8 percent increase in October.

Moreover, this was the fastest growth since March, when prices rose 8.3 percent.

Prices for marine products increased notably by 21.8 percent from last year, and those for food products were 7.7 percent higher. Meanwhile, the price decline in the metal industry eased to 1.6 percent from 2.8 percent.

The price index for exported products climbed 6.0 percent, and those for domestic industries grew by 5.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.4 percent, slower than the 3.7 percent gain in the previous month.

US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex leicht aufwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.
