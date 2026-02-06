Britische Pfund - Isländische Krone

167,0092
 ISK
0,6178
0,37 %
06.02.2026 15:22:40

Iceland Trade Deficit Narrows In January

(RTTNews) - Iceland's foreign trade deficit decreased in January from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.

The trade gap narrowed to ISK 0.3 billion in January from ISK 7.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, the deficit was ISK 40.4 billion.

Both the value of exports and imports plunged by 21.0 percent and 27.0 percent, respectively, from last year.

Exports of manufacturing products slumped 37.0 percent, and imports of fuel and lubricants tumbled by 41.0 percent.

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
