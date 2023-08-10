India Central Bank Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged

(RTTNews) - India's central bank left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, on Thursday.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said policymakers decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent with preparedness to act, should the situation so warrant.

The bank has lifted the benchmark rate by 250 basis points since May 2022.

"The MPC also decided by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth," Das said.

The central bank upgraded its inflation outlook for the current financial year to 5.4 percent from 5.1 percent.

Underpinned by private consumption and investment, the economy is forecast to grow 6.5 percent in 2023-24. This was unchanged from the previous projection.