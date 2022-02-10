India Central Bank Leaves Rates Unchanged

(RTTNews) - India's central bank left its key interest rate and policy stance unchanged on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India held the repo rate steady at 4.00 percent as expected.

The reverse repo rate was left unchanged at 3.35 percent, defying expectations for a hike to 3.55 percent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the 'accommodative' policy stance is set to continue as long as needed.

The central bank projected 7.8 percent economic growth for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The bank said core inflation remains elevated and it expects headline inflation to peak in the March quarter of fiscal year 2021-22.

The RBI retained the 5.3 percent inflation forecast for the fiscal year 2022 and projected 4.5 percent for the financial year 2023.