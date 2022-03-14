|
India Consumer Price Inflation Rises Slightly
(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation rose slightly in February, data from the National Statistical Office showed on Monday.
Consumer price inflation gained marginally to 6.07 percent in February from 6.01 percent in January. In the same period last year, inflation was 5.03 percent. Economists had forecast the rate to slow to 5.93 percent.
Food price inflation climbed to 5.85 percent from 5.43 percent in the previous month. Cost of fuel and light rose 8.73 percent and that of housing moved up 3.57 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear grew 8.86 percent.
Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 0.24 percent, while food prices dropped 0.18 percent in February.
Data released earlier in the day showed that wholesale price inflation rose to 13.11 percent in February from 12.96 percent in January.
