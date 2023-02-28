Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie - Kurs (GBP - INR)
|
28.02.2023 13:20:10
India Dec Qtr Growth Misses Expectations
(RTTNews) - India's economy grew at a slower than expected pace in the three months to December 2022, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Tuesday.
Gross domestic product grew 4.4 percent year-on-year following a 6.3 percent growth in the three months to September. Economists had forecast growth of 4.6 percent.
The ministry said the real GDP growth for year 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 percent compared to 9.1 percent in 2021-22.
Earlier on Tuesday, data from the commerce ministry showed that the combined index of eight core industries, or ICI, rose 7.8 percent year-on-year in January, led by increased production of fertilizers, coal, electricity, steel, natural gas, cement and refinery products.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerhaltene Stimmung: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- US-Börsen gehen ohne gemeinsame Richtung in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Mittwochshandel im Minus ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab zwischenzeitliche Gewinne gegen Nachmittag ab und beendete den Handel ebenfalls leichter. Die Wall Street notierte unentschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.