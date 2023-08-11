Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie - Kurs (GBP - INR)
11.08.2023 14:36:57
India Industrial Output Growth Slows In June
(RTTNews) - India's industrial production grew at a slower pace in June, data from the National Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Industrial production grew 3.7 percent from a year ago but slower than the 5.3 percent expansion in May. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 1.0 percent.
All three sectors posted annual growth in June. Mining registered the fastest growth of 7.6 percent, followed by electricity output with 4.2 percent increase. Manufacturing output grew only 3.1 percent.
During January to April, industrial output advanced 4.5 percent compared to an annual growth of 12.9 percent in the same period last year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.