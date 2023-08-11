India Industrial Output Growth Slows In June

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production grew at a slower pace in June, data from the National Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew 3.7 percent from a year ago but slower than the 5.3 percent expansion in May. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 1.0 percent.

All three sectors posted annual growth in June. Mining registered the fastest growth of 7.6 percent, followed by electricity output with 4.2 percent increase. Manufacturing output grew only 3.1 percent.

During January to April, industrial output advanced 4.5 percent compared to an annual growth of 12.9 percent in the same period last year.