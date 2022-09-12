India Industrial Output Growth Weakens In July

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production growth eased notably in July, data released by the National Statistical Office showed Monday.

Industrial production logged an annual growth of 2.4 percent in July, much weaker than June's 12.7 percent expansion and the 4.3 percent expected increase.

In the same month of 2021, industrial output had advanced 11.5 percent.

Among three main sectors, manufacturing output grew 3.2 percent and electricity output climbed 2.3 percent. On the other hand, mining shrank 3.3 percent from the last year. In the April to July period, industrial production posted an expansion of 10.0 percent annually.