India Industrial Production Expands At Faster Pace In May

(RTTNews) - India industrial production logged a double-digit growth in May, underpinned by strong growth across manufacturing, electricity and mining, data released by the National Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output grew sharply by 19.6 percent on a yearly basis in May, much faster than the 6.7 percent increase seen in April.

Nonetheless, this was slower than the expected rate of 20.6 percent and the 27.6 percent expansion registered in the same period last year.

Among major sectors, electricity output posted the biggest annual growth of 23.5 percent. Manufacturing output advanced 20.6 percent and mining was up 10.9 percent.

In the April to May period, industrial production grew 12.9 percent from the same period last year, data showed.