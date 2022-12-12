Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie - Kurs (GBP - INR)
|
12.12.2022 14:17:32
India Industrial Production Falls On Manufacturing Downturn
(RTTNews) - India's industrial production unexpectedly fell in October, driven mostly by a steep decrease in the manufacturing sector, data released by the statistics ministry showed Monday.
Industrial production fell 4.0 percent year-over-year in October, reversing a 3.5 percent rebound in the previous month.
In the same month of 2021, industrial output had advanced 4.2 percent.
Among three main sectors, manufacturing output declined 5.6 percent from last year. At the same time, mining production advanced 2.5 percent, and electricity output gained 1.2 percent.
In the April to October period, industrial production posted an expansion of 5.3 percent annually.
