Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie

125,2412
 INR
-0,4367
-0,35 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
30.03.2026 13:20:22

India Industrial Production Grows 5.2% In February

(RTTNews) - India's industrial output growth improved somewhat in February on the back of manufacturing, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 5.2 percent year-over-year in February, following an upwardly revised 5.1 percent expansion in January. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease to 4.2 percent.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing output accelerated to 6.0 percent from 5.3 percent. Meanwhile, mining activity expanded at a slower pace of 3.1 percent versus 4.3 percent in January, and the growth in electricity output moderated to 2.3 percent from 5.1 percent.

During the April-February period, total industrial production rose 4.1 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

29.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 13
29.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
28.03.26 KW 13: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Iran-Krieg eskaliert weiter: ATX etwas schwächer -- DAX unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt findet keine klare Richtung. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag vorwiegend auf tieferem Niveau.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen