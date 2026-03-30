India Industrial Production Grows 5.2% In February

(RTTNews) - India's industrial output growth improved somewhat in February on the back of manufacturing, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 5.2 percent year-over-year in February, following an upwardly revised 5.1 percent expansion in January. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease to 4.2 percent.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing output accelerated to 6.0 percent from 5.3 percent. Meanwhile, mining activity expanded at a slower pace of 3.1 percent versus 4.3 percent in January, and the growth in electricity output moderated to 2.3 percent from 5.1 percent.

During the April-February period, total industrial production rose 4.1 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.