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28.04.2026 15:08:34

India Industrial Production Growth Eases To 4.1% In March

(RTTNews) - India's industrial output growth moderated less than expected in March to the lowest level in five months, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production advanced 4.1 percent year-over-year in March, following a downwardly revised 5.1 percent expansion in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease to 3.9 percent.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing output softened to 4.3 percent from 5.9 percent, and electricity production rose at a weaker pace of 0.8 percent versus a 2.3 percent increase in February. On the other hand, the mining growth quickened to 5.5 percent from 3.1 percent.

During the April-March period, total industrial production grew 4.1 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

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