India Industrial Production Growth Eases To 4.2%

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production expanded at a weaker pace in June amid slowdowns in the growth of the electricity and manufacturing sectors, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed on Monday.

Industrial output advanced 4.2 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the revised 6.2 percent rise in May. Economists had expected the growth to ease to 5.5 percent.

Among the major three sectors, the overall growth was mainly driven by an 8.6 percent surge in electricity output. However, the rate of growth eased notably from 13.7 percent in May.

Similarly, the annual growth in manufacturing production softened to 2.6 percent from 5.0 percent. Meanwhile, mining growth quickened from 6.6 percent to 10.3 percent.

During April to June, industrial production grew 5.2 percent from the same period last year, data showed.