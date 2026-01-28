India Industrial Production Growth Strongest In Over 2 Years

(RTTNews) - India's industrial output growth accelerated unexpectedly in December to the highest level in over two years, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced 7.8 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the upwardly revised 7.2 percent gain in November. The expected increase was 5.5 percent. Further, this was the strongest expansion since October 2023.

Among sectors, electricity production rebounded sharply by 6.3 percent from last year, after falling 1.5 percent in November. The annual growth of mining output accelerated to 6.8 percent from 5.8 percent.

Meanwhile, manufacturing production logged the strongest expansion, although the pace of growth eased slightly to 8.1 percent from 8.5 percent.

From April to December, industrial production posted an annual growth of 3.9 percent compared to a 4.1 percent growth in the same period last year.