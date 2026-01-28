Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie

126,7370
 INR
-0,3366
-0,26 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
28.01.2026 12:40:47

India Industrial Production Growth Strongest In Over 2 Years

(RTTNews) - India's industrial output growth accelerated unexpectedly in December to the highest level in over two years, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced 7.8 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the upwardly revised 7.2 percent gain in November. The expected increase was 5.5 percent. Further, this was the strongest expansion since October 2023.

Among sectors, electricity production rebounded sharply by 6.3 percent from last year, after falling 1.5 percent in November. The annual growth of mining output accelerated to 6.8 percent from 5.8 percent.

Meanwhile, manufacturing production logged the strongest expansion, although the pace of growth eased slightly to 8.1 percent from 8.5 percent.

From April to December, industrial production posted an annual growth of 3.9 percent compared to a 4.1 percent growth in the same period last year.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handelstag tiefer -- DAX letztlich deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließt in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag abwärts. An der Wall Street sind ebenso Verluste zu erkennen. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen