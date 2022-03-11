India Industrial Production Rises Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production grew less than expected in January, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Friday.

The industrial production index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year, while economists had forecast a 1.5 percent gain.

In the same month last year, output shrank 0.6 percent.

The December growth was revised to 0.7 percent from 0.4 percent. In January, manufacturing grew 1.1 percent year-on-year, mining production rose 2.8 percent and electricity output increased 0.9 percent. In the April to January period, industrial production rose 13.7 percent from a year ago.