India Industrial Production Rises More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in March on the back of increased output in electricity & mining sectors, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in March, following February's 1.5 percent increase, revised up from a 1.3 percent rise seen in the flash estimate.

That was also above economists' forecast for a growth of 1.7 percent.

Among sectors, electricity output grew the most by, 6.1 percent, annually in March and those of mining registered an increase of 4.0 percent. However, manufacturing production advanced at a weaker pace of 0.9 percent. During the April to March 12-month period, industrial production expanded 11.3 percent compared to an 8.4 percent decline in the same period last year.