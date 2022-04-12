Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie - Kurs (GBP - INR)
|
12.04.2022 18:59:54
India Inflation Accelerates Further
(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation accelerated further in March, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Tuesday.
The consumer price index rose 6.95 percent year-on-year after a 6.07 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast 6.35 percent inflation. In March 2021, inflation was 5.52 percent.
Food price inflation climbed to 7.68 percent from 5.85 percent in the previous month.
Clothing and footwear prices rose 9.40 percent and housing costs climbed 3.38 percent. Fuel and light prices increased 7.52 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.96 percent in March. Separate official data showed that industrial production grew 1.7 percent year-on-year in February, which was less than the 2.6 percent increase economists had forecast. Manufacturing output grew 0.8 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRusslands Angriffskrieg gepaart mit Inflationssorgen: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schließt den Mittwochshandel mit positiven Vorzeichen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt gab es letztendlich Verluste. An der Wall Street fassen die Anleger zur Mitte der Woche dagegen wieder mehr Mut. In Asien fanden die größten Börsen zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.