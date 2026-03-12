India Inflation Climbs To 3.21% In February

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation increased more-than-expected in February to the highest level in nearly a year, official data revealed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.21 percent in February from a revised 2.74 percent in January. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 3.1 percent.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since April 2025. Nonetheless, the inflation rate has remained within the RBI's tolerance range of 2 to 6.0 percent.

This is the second inflation release under an updated data series, with the base year changed to 2024 from 2012 to reflect changes in consumption patterns.

Food inflation accelerated to 3.48 percent from 2.13 percent. Housing and utility costs grew 1.52 percent, and those for clothing and footwear were 2.81 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, transport charges dropped 0.05 percent.

Experts expect the RBI to keep policy rates unchanged at the next monetary policy meeting scheduled for April, considering the conflict and disruptions in West Asia impacting prices of oil and gas and food products.