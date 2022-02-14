India Inflation Rises In January

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation increased in January, data from the National Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index gained 6.01 percent year-on-year in January, bigger than the 5.66 percent rise in December. In the same period last year, consumer price inflation was 4.06 percent.

Likewise, food price inflation advanced to 5.43 percent from 4.05 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in January, while food prices fell more markedly by 1.32 percent.

Data showed that clothing and footwear prices climbed 8.84 percent annually and housing increased 3.52 percent. Cost of fuel and light gained 9.32 percent.

The central bank expects inflation to average 5.3 percent in the fiscal year 2022 and at 4.5 percent in FY 2023.