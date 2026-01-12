India Inflation Rises To 1.33% In December

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation increased less-than-expected in December to the highest level in three months, official data revealed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation climbed to 1.33 percent in December from 0.71 percent in November. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 1.50 percent. The inflation rate reached a record low in October.

Moreover, the inflation is still below the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band of 2-6 percent. During its last meeting in December, the RBI decided to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent.

The fall in food prices softened further to 2.71 percent in December from 3.91 percent in November.

The rise in both headline and food inflation was mainly attributed to increases in the prices of personal care effects, vegetables, meat and fish, eggs, spices and pulses, and products.

Meanwhile, costs for fuel and light rose 1.97 percent, slower than the 2.32 percent increase in November. Inflation based on housing also moderated somewhat to 2.86 percent from 2.95 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.05 percent.