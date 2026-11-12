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12.11.2026 12:12:28

India Inflation Rises To 6.09% In October, Highest In 2 Years

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation rose more-than-expected in October to the highest level in two years, heightening expectations for further interest rate hikes, data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation showed Thursday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 6.09 percent from 5.54 percent in the previous month, surpassing economist expectations of 5.93 percent.

The October reading marks the highest level in two years and remains above the Reserve Bank of India's 2 percent to 6 percent tolerance band. Inflation last exceeded the 6 percent ceiling in October 2024, when it reached 6.2 percenr.

Data showed that the consumer food price index grew at a faster pace of 8.94 percent versus a 7.74 per cent rise in September.

Transport charges were 5.84 percent higher compared to last year, and clothing and footwear prices were 4.96 percent more expensive. Housing and utility charges showed an increase of 2.9 percent.

During its October meeting, the Reserve Bank of India raised its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent and changed its monetary policy stance to calibrated tightening.

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