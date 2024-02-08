Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie - Kurs (GBP - INR)
|
08.02.2024 06:08:06
India Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged
(RTTNews) - India's central bank decided to leave its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, voted 5-1 to hold the repo rate at 6.50 percent.
The RBI has lifted the key rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 to put a lid on inflation.
The MPC also voted 5-1 to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation.
The governor projected headline consumer price inflation to be 5.4 percent in the current fiscal year. For 2024-25, inflation is seen at 4.5 percent.
The banker said the economy is set to expand 7.3 percent in 2023-24 and 7.0 percent in 2024-25.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX verliert -- DAX leicht im Minus -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgibt. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.