India Wholesale Price Inflation Climbs To 1.81%

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale prices increased more-than-expected in January to the highest level in ten months, official data revealed on Monday.

The wholesale price index, or WPI, rose 1.81 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.83 percent rise in December. The expected increase was 1.25 percent.

Further, this was the fastest growth since March 2025, when prices had risen more than 2.0 percent.

The annual price growth in manufactured products accelerated to 2.86 percent from 1.82 percent. Food prices showed an increase of 1.41 percent after remaining flat in December, and inflation based on primary articles quickened to 2.21 percent from 0.21 percent.

Meanwhile, the decline in costs for fuel and power deepened to 4.01 percent from 2.31 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose at a stable rate of 0.51 percent.

Data released last week showed that India's consumer price inflation accelerated to 2.75 percent in January from 1.33 percent in December under the new data series. Moreover, inflation came within the RBI's tolerance band of 2-6 percent.