India Wholesale Price Inflation Climbs To 11.39% In September

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in September, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry revealed Wednesday.

The wholesale price index registered an annual growth of 11.39 percent in September compared to 9.92 percent in August. The expectd increase was 10.18 percent.

Prices of fuel and power grew 25.85 percent from a year ago, faster than the 22.93 percent in the previous month. Similarly, the annual price growth in manufactured products accelerated to 9.76 percent from 8.37 percent. Wholesale prices of food increased to 8.66 percent from 7.05 percent.

Data released earlier this week showed that India's consumer price inflation rose to 5.54 percent from 4.83 percent in the previous month. Nonetheless, inflation remains in the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2 percent to 6 percent tolerance band.