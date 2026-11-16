India Wholesale Price Inflation Climbs To 12.29%

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in October amid a surge in costs for fuel and power, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry revealed Monday.

The wholesale price index registered an annual growth of 12.29 percent in October compared to 11.39 percent in August. The expected increase was 12.1 percent.

Prices of fuel and power grew 32.84 percent from a year ago, faster than the 25.85 percent in the previous month. The annual price growth in primary articles accelerated to 9.24 percent from 8.67 percent, while that in manufactured products eased somewhat to 9.54 percent from 9.76 percent. Wholesale prices of food slowed slightly to 8.58 percent from 8.66 percent.

Data released last week showed that India's consumer price inflation rose to a 2-year high of 6.09 percent in October from 5.54 percent in September, heightening expectations for further interest rate hikes. The October rate remained marginally above the Reserve Bank of India's 2 percent to 6 percent tolerance band.