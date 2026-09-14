India Wholesale Price Inflation Rises To 9.92%

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale prices rose in August driven by higher fuel and manufactured food prices, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry revealed Monday.

The wholesale price index registered an annual growth of 9.92 percent in August compared to 9.78 percent in July.

Prices of fuel and power grew 22.93 percent from a year ago, faster than the 20.05 percent in the previous month. Wholesale prices of food increased to 7.05 percent from 6.65 percent.

Manufactured products prices moved up 8.37 percent, following July's 8.29 percent increase, data showed.