Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie

121,4779
 INR
0,5697
0,47 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
15.12.2025 09:40:58

India Wholesale Prices Fall 0.32% In November

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale prices decreased for the second straight month in November, provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed on Monday.

The wholesale price index, or WPI, dropped 0.32 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 1.21 percent fall in October. The expected decrease was 0.6 percent.

Food price deflation softened to 2.60 percent in November from 5.04 percent, and the price decline in primary articles was 2.93 percent versus a 6.18 percent slump in the prior month. Costs for fuel and power also decreased 2.27 percent, while the annual price growth of manufactured products eased to 1.33 from 1.54 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.71 percent from October, when they decreased by 0.13 percent.

Data released last week showed that India's consumer price inflation rose to 0.71 percent in November from October's record low of 0.25 percent. The inflation is well below the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band of 2-6 percent. During its December meeting, the RBI decided to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stärker -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen