India's Industrial Output Rebounds More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production expanded more-than-expected in September amid a strong rebound in the mining and manufacturing sectors, data released by the National Statistical Office showed Friday.

Industrial production rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in August. That was above the 2.0 percent increase expected by economists.

In the corresponding month last year, industrial output had advanced 4.4 percent.

Among three main sectors, manufacturing output grew 1.8 percent and mining output climbed 4.6 percent. Meanwhile, electricity production logged a double-digit annual growth of 11.6 percent.

In the April to September period, industrial production posted an expansion of 7.0 percent compared to last year.