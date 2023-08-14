India's Inflation Rises To 7.44%, Highest In 15 Months

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation rose more-than-expected in July to the highest level in more than a year amid high food prices, especially vegetables, separate data from the National Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 7.44 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the revised 4.31 percent rise in June. Economists had forecast the inflation rate to increase to 6.4 percent.

Moreover, inflation surpassed the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band of 2-6 percent for the first time in five months, and was above the medium-term target of 4.0 percent.

Food price inflation accelerated sharply to 11.51 percent in July from 4.55 percent in the prior month, driven by a 37.3 percent surge in vegetable costs.

Prices for clothing and footwear rose 5.64 percent annually in July, and housing costs were 4.47 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 2.93 percent in July, and food prices were 6.66 percent more expensive.

According to data released earlier today, wholesale prices fell 1.36 percent on an annualized basis in July compared to a decrease of 4.12 percent in June.