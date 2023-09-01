India's Manufacturing Growth Accelerates On Buoyant Demand

(RTTNews) - India's manufacturing growth gathered pace in August as new orders and output increased at the quickest rates in nearly three years, the results of the purchasing managers' survey from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 58.6 in August from 57.7 in July.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The expected score was 57.5.

Auguust's strong performance was primarily due to strong demand, which triggered the fastest upturn in new orders since January 2021. Competitive pricing and advertising were also cited as factors behind sales growth.

New export orders also grew for the seventeenth successive month at the sharpest pace in nine months, linked to more new work from clients in Bangladesh, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and the US.

Favorable market conditions coupled with a healthy demand environment resulted in further strong growth in output, which marked the greatest extent in just under three years.

To meet rising demand, companies scaled up their purchasing levels and rebuilt their input stocks at the second-fastest pace in 18-and-a-half years.

Overall employment in the Indian manufacturing sector rose at the slowest pace in four months, but one that was above the series trend. New order growth was cited as the main reason behind the overall job creation.

On the price front, input price inflation rose to the strongest in a year amid higher fees for cotton, foodstuffs, rubber, steel, and machinery spare parts. Meanwhile, output prices indicate a softer uptick in August.