Indonesia Consumer Confidence Rebounds In August

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's consumer confidence strengthened in August after weakening in the previous two months amid improvement in the assessment of the current situation as well as the outlook, survey data from Bank Indonesia showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index climbed to 125.2 from 123.5 in July. The current conditions index rose to 115.5 from 113.8 in the previous month.

The expectations measure increased to 135.0 from 133.2 in July.

All component index of the survey increased, particularly the sub-index reflecting the sentiment on purchasing durable goods. Consumers' expectations on business activity and job availability also improved.