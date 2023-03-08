Indonesia Consumer Confidence Remains Strong In February

(RTTNews) - Indonesian consumers maintained strong confidence in February despite easing slightly from January, supported mainly by households' improved assessment of the current economic conditions, survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Wednesday. The consumer confidence index dropped to 122.4 in February from 123.0 in the previous month. However, a reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

The current economic conditions index rose somewhat to 112.4 from 112.1, primarily driven by job availability and the current income index.

The consumer expectation index remained solid at the middle of the first quarter, though it fell marginally to 132.5 from 133.9 in January.

Consumers' income expectations in the next six months improved, while their outlook for employment and business activity deteriorated in February.