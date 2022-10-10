Indonesia Consumer Confidence Remains Strong In September

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Indonesian consumers remained strong in September despite easing from August, survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to a five-month low of 117.2 in September from 124.7 in the previous month.

However, a reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

A strong consumer expectation index, particularly in terms of income and job availability, supported consumer confidence in September.

Consumer optimism in current economic conditions was supported by the income and job availability components, with consumers nevertheless slightly less upbeat compared with conditions one month earlier, the survey said.