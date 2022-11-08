Indonesia Consumer Confidence Strengthens In October

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Indonesian consumers improved in October from a five-month low in September, survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 120.3 in October from 117.2 in the previous month.

A reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

Moreover, respondents across all spending, age, and educational brackets reported higher indices in October.

Consumers' current and future economic conditions strengthened in October, the survey said.

There was an increase in all components of the current economic condition Index, led by the purchase of durable goods index, while the consumer expectation index was dominated by consumer expectations of future business activity.