18.11.2022 14:41:07

Indonesia Current Account Surplus Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's current account surplus continued to increase in the September quarter, on the back of stronger non-oil and gas export performance, data from Bank Indonesia showed on Friday.

The current account surplus rose to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $4.0 billion in the second quarter.

The current account performance improved as a result of persistently strong export demand from trading partner countries and high international commodity prices, as well as a narrower oil and gas trade deficit resulting from a downward global oil price.

The surplus on goods trade rose to $17.51 billion in the September quarter from $16.79 billion in the previous three-month period. On the other hand, the services trade deficit widened from $4.94 billion to $5.27 billion.

The primary income account deficit narrowed slightly to $9.30 billion from $9.36 billion. Meanwhile, the secondary income account surplus shrank to $1.4 billion from $1.5 billion.

The capital account balance was a surplus of $2.0 million in the third quarter, while the financial account deficit widened notably to $6.01 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starker Wochenausklang: ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Märkte geben bis zum Handelsende nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen