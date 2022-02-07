|
07.02.2022 06:58:01
Indonesia Economy Expands At Faster Pace
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's economy expanded at a faster pace in the fourth quarter, Statistics Indonesia reported Monday.
Gross domestic product grew 5.02 percent from the last year, following a 3.51 percent rise in the third quarter. This was also faster than the expected rate of 4.90 percent and marked the third consecutive growth.
On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced 1.06 percent, slower than the 1.55 percent expansion posted in the third quarter.
In the whole year of 2021, GDP gained 3.69 percent after shrinking 2.07 percent in 2020.
