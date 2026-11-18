(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday as a pre-emptive move to keep inflation within the target and stabilize the currency.

The board of governors, governed by Destry Damayanti, decided to hike the BI rate to 6.00 percent, the highest since January 2025.

The deposit facility rate and the lending facility rate were also lifted by 25 basis points each to 5.25 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.

The bank has raised its BI rate by 125 basis points since May in order to stabilize the rupiah exchange rate amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The bank observed that economic growth remained strong but needs to be further strengthened amid still weak global conditions. BI expects the economy to grow in the range of 4.9 percent to 5.7 percent this year.

The bank targets to keep inflation within the range of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent in 2026 and 2027.

The rupiah weakened notably against the dollar due to continued high global uncertainty and deterioration in foreign investor sentiment in the stock market. The central bank stated it will strengthen coordination with the government to control food inflation and vowed to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability by continuously optimizing all monetary policy instruments.