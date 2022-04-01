|
01.04.2022 12:09:06
Indonesia Inflation Accelerates In March
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's consumer price inflation accelerated in March after easing in the previous month, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.
Consumer prices rose 2.64 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.06 percent increase in February. Economists had expected a rate of 2.56 percent.
Core inflation was 2.37 percent in March. Economists had expected 2.33 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.66 percent in March, after a 0.02 percent fall in February. Economists had forecast a growth of 0.61 percent.
Prices for food, beverages and tobacco accelerated 1.47 percent yearly in March. Prices for housing, water, electricity, and household fuel rose 0.41 percent and those of household equipment and routine maintenance increased 0.50 percent.
Health costs grew 0.28 percent and transportation cost gained 0.42 percent.
Prices for clothing and footwear and recreation, sports, and culture grew by 0.17 percent, each.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSolide US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der DAX zeigten sich am Freitag stärker. Die US-Börsen begannen das neue Quartal mit einem höchst volatilen Handelstag, der jedoch freundlich endete. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.